We have identified criminal leakers within @DHSGov and are preparing to refer these perpetrators to the @DOJ for felony prosecutions.

These individuals face up to 10 years in federal prison.

We will find and root out all leakers. They will face prison time & we will get justice… pic.twitter.com/KEtpJDtUNs

— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 7, 2025