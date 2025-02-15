Sen. ‘California’ Carley fibs to colleagues about SB 190 estimates, underselling cost by as much as $100 million!

The next time that South Dakota legislators listen to a harebrained proposal from State Senator John “California” Carley, they would be well advised to not just take his word for it. Because in his most recent legislative proposal –SB190– he didn’t exactly tell them the truth:

Schools and counties both receive property tax revenue. Carley said the credits would only apply to the school portion of taxes. The bill would cost school districts a combined $14 million to $21 million per year in lost revenue, according to Carley, who attributed the estimate to a fiscal note prepared by the Legislative Research Council. The fiscal note was not yet publicly available Tuesday morning.

Read that here.

So, Carley claimed that the fiscal note said $14 to $21 Million.

Well, no, according to the South Dakota Legislative Research Council.

Try upping Carley’s figures a bit. To an incredible $34 Million to over $126 Million that his plan would have stripped from South Dakota public school budgets!





Who on earth would have voted for this bill if they were told up front that they were voting to strip an unbelievable $126 million from their local public schools?

Senators, the next time California Carley puts a legislative measure in front of you with a price tag attached to it – you had better check his math first.