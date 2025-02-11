Sen. “California” Carley now pushing bill to strip over $20 million from local schools to divert to private religious academies

In a measure opposed by the state’s largest business group, county commissioners and every group related to public education, as well as the state of South Dakota, the apparent villain of the 2025 legislative session, State Senator John “California” Carley is back at it with yet another attack on South Dakota’s system of public education. This time, he has a plan to directly take $20 million from local schools, diverting those funds instead to private religious academies and homeschools.

According to the Argus Leader:

Carley said a fiscal note he saw for the bill, which hasn’t yet been published publicly online, estimates it will reduce public education funding by $14 million to $21 million. and.. He received support for SB 190 from lobbyists with Families for Alternative Instruction Rights in South Dakota, South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, Americans for Prosperity and a homeschool parent from Chancellor. and.. SB 190 faced opposition from lobbyists with the Department of Revenue, Sioux Falls School District, Large School Group, South Dakota Retailers, Association of County Commissioners, School Administrators of South Dakota, United School Association, Associated School Boards and South Dakota Education Association. They largely argued that SB 190 would take money directly from school district budgets, has no mechanism to keep districts “whole,” doesn’t require that students are educated or hold their educators accountable. They also argued South Dakota already has school choice — between public, open enrollment, private and alternative education — and already has a school choice finance option with the South Dakota Partners in Education tax credit program. “What this does is it allows me as a citizen to take 80% of what I pay, and leave folks going to the public school system holding the bag,” Sioux Falls School District lobbyist Sam Nelson said.

Read the entire story here.

I don’t seem to recall Senator Carley campaigning last year on his desire to spend his legislative effort into turning public schools into religious institutions, and failing that, stripping $20 million from public education in South Dakota.

The attacks on South Dakota’s system of public education this year are truly unprecedented. This isn’t a simple debate over whether we can afford give teachers a raise that keeps pace with inflation and health insurance costs. This is a legislative body where there are far too many who only see a pot of money which is supposed to be dedicated for the education of our kids that they believe they can just wholesale strip-mine for their special interests.

Make sure you communicate with your State Senators, and kindly request they not strip over $20 million from our local schools to send to private religious academies with Senate Bill 190.