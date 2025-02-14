Sen. California Carley’s measure to rob funds public schools stopped dead in its tracks

Senator John “California” Carley had another bad proposal completely smashed today by the South Dakota State Senate, as his proposal to strip funds from neighborhood schools for private religious academies was defeated on more than a 2-1 vote on the Senate floor:

“The primary goal of this bill is to give schooling options for families by offering financial coverage for their nonpublic or alternative education,” said Sen. John Carley, the bill’s prime sponsor, who touts the measure as a way to provide “school choice” without sending state funds directly to families for homeschool or private school tuition. and.. The Legislative Research Council, however, predicted SB 190 could result in tax discounts totaling between $14 million and $21 million annually.

Read it all here.

This is good reminder to voters that they really need to pay attention to the people they send to Pierre.

Because some of them come with agendas. And they are not there to represent their local constituents.