Sen Kolbeck introduces measure to permit vote on sports betting by mobile app; taxes to go to property tax relief

@SoDakCampaigns

State Senator Steve Kolbeck is bringing back the conversation about sports betting via mobile app – this time with the state’s taxes on mobile phone sports betting to go towards property tax relief.

SportsBetting_MobileApp Resolution by Pat Powers on Scribd

This voluntary tax might be the only proposal that doesn’t involve a tax shift bill.

What are your thoughts – would a new sin tax for allowing sports betting via your cell phone be a vaild source of revenue for South Dakota Property Tax relief?

2 thoughts on “Sen Kolbeck introduces measure to permit vote on sports betting by mobile app; taxes to go to property tax relief”

    1. Like it, or not, sports betting is a legal activity in the state.

      It’s a viable option for taxing.

      I think most of the voting public would support this option.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *