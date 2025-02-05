State Senator Steve Kolbeck is bringing back the conversation about sports betting via mobile app – this time with the state’s taxes on mobile phone sports betting to go towards property tax relief.
This voluntary tax might be the only proposal that doesn’t involve a tax shift bill.
What are your thoughts – would a new sin tax for allowing sports betting via your cell phone be a vaild source of revenue for South Dakota Property Tax relief?
2 thoughts on "Sen Kolbeck introduces measure to permit vote on sports betting by mobile app; taxes to go to property tax relief"
South Dakota is ranked #2 in the nation for gambling addiction. Why not try for #1?
Like it, or not, sports betting is a legal activity in the state.
It’s a viable option for taxing.
I think most of the voting public would support this option.