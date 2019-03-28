Sen. Lee Schoenbeck quoted in new article on Paul Erickson

State Senator Lee Schoenbeck is quoted extensively in a new article from British website “The Guardian,” where the good Senator offers his opinion on embattled South Dakota politico Paul Erickson:

Years after Schoenbeck first met Erickson, when the brother of one of Schoenbeck’s school buddies married Erickson’s sister, he heard reports through the grapevine about how Erickson was showing up at family gatherings with his “fiancee”, the beautiful Russian redhead – and knew something wasn’t right.

“Paul with his vanity thinks this chick is after him, that this bald, overweight guy is sexy or something, she was in it for love,” Schoenbeck said. “We have been laughing about it – the Russians must be thinking, ‘We spent all this money and all we got is this bloviating clown with a fake résumé?’”

And…

Like a Forrest Gump of conservative politics, he was forever stumbling upon history but never playing much of a role.

Butina would cure him of that, but perhaps not in the way he wished.