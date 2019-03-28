Sen. Lynne DiSanto claiming people calling her crazy. Where was that?

From Facebook, Senator Lynne DiSanto is claiming the Republican party is talking about her being crazy with reference to her Facebook post about psychics:

Not that I’m the Republican Party, but if she’s referring to me, where did I do that? If not, where did anyone do that? I know my comments regarding her psychic post consisted of:

This is something I did not expect to read on a legislator’s facebook page and… Please keep the family in your prayers.

That’s a lot of drama for stuff she’s making up in her head. I’m not sure how anyone distills “Lynne DiSanto is crazy” in those words that you can read for yourself here. I hate to say it, but her most recent facebook post has as much truth as her press conference from 2018.

Not that anyone is holding their breath waiting for her apology.

Like this: Like Loading...