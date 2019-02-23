Sen. Stace Nelson attacks colleagues in committee, and via state e-mail.

House Bill 1177 generated some drama this morning as the House State Affairs Committee fixed language for the second version of Senator Stace Nelson’s sonogram bill.
If you recall, earlier this session, Senate Bill 6 met a quick demise after is was pointed out that the poorly drafted legislation would have had South Dakota paying Planned Parenthood’s bills, and South Dakota Right to Life opposed it. What’s someone undeterred by facts and common sense to do? He had Representative Julie Frye-Mueller introduce a new version in the House as House Bill 1177, and a chunk was split off as House Bill 1190.
That’s where things got interesting. After Nelson spoke on behalf of the bill, House State Affairs moved to fix it… and we got a glimpse into the anger that Nelson has been heaping on his fellow legislators as a result of their trying to fix his messy bills:
Did you catch the part starting about 2:30 in the clip of the testimony? Where State Representative Jon Hansen talks about the Senator wishing people “would burn in hell?”
Well, read this e-mail that’s been going around the Legislature that I was provided a copy of – one which was sent out after House Health and Human Services fixed HB 1190, the other bill that was the illegitimate offspring of Senate Bill 6:
From: Stace Nelson
Sent: Tuesday, February 19, 2019 8:08 AM
To: Fred Deutsch <Fred.Deutsch@sdlegislature.gov>
Cc: Julie Frye-Mueller <Julie.FryeMueller@sdlegislature.gov>; Jon Hansen <Jon.Hansen@sdlegislature.gov>
Subject: Re: HB1190
May the Good Lord reward your duplicity and unwarranted arrogance with the same rewards Judas reaped with his 30 shekels of blood money. May the brutal deaths of the babies you help NARAL & Planned Parenthood murder, with your duplicitous subversion of the LEGITIMATE Legislative process of the people of SD, be on your head for eternity.
Get the behind me.
Stace Nelson, Senator District 19 (Hanson, McCook, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme Counties)
Chairman Senate Military & Veterans Affairs Committee
Senate Judiciary Committee
Senate Local Government Committee
Hmmm… I get the feeling that the Senator has an issue with Representative Deutsch. And also knowing his biblical references, Representative Jon Hansen pointed out what Nelson was trying to communicate:
On Feb 19, 2019, at 08:14, Jon Hansen <Jon.Hansen@sdlegislature.gov> wrote:
Wow Stace – you wish that Fred hang himself and live out eternity in hell. A little over the top, I think. Julie, I hope you don’t wish the same.
So, as referenced to in Representative Hansen’s testimony, the evil that Senator Nelson was wishing on the State Representative was kind of harsh But not quite as harsh as what was cited to me as Nelson’s reply to the e-mail chain:
You may think his smarmy duplicity and unwarranted arrogance are cute, I do not. I pray these babies receive the full measure of justice from the Good Lord for the evil duplicity engaged in to deny these children their last chance at appealing to the humanity of their mothers before they are brutally murdered.
If the Good Lord’s sentence for the smarmy duplicitous little chiropractor is such, I go to meet my Maker with a clean heart with confidence that His Justice will be done in the hereafter.
Enjoy your 30 shekels of silver Fred. I have confidence that the Good Lord will extract the full measure for your duplicity and betrayal of these innocent babies.
Stace Nelson, Senator District 19 (Hanson, McCook, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme Counties)
Chairman Senate Military & Veterans Affairs Committee
Senate Judiciary Committee
Senate Local Government Committee
I’m not sure it comes as much of a surprise that Stace is as much of a jerk to his colleagues as he is to others. But, that’s the back story to Representative Hansen’s calling out Representative Nelson for wishing his colleagues burn in hell, and generally engaging in improper behavior and conduct that is unbecoming to the Legislature.
You’d think there would be a rule against that. (Page 100, 1B-1)
Good to see Representative Hansen taking a leadership position in fixing a poorly written bill and setting a certain bloviating Legislator back on his bloated chops.
Stace is unhinged and a pox on the legislature. His email is even worse when you know that Fred Deutsch is ethnically Jewish and his father survived the Auschwitz concentration camp.
In the clip Nelson says “He, like six others of you, pledged to vote to require the mother to look at the sonogram before the abortion is to be provided.”
Can we shed a little light on another one of Nelson’s distortions?
I have a copy of the so-called “pledge.”
It’s not a pledge. It’s a survey. Nowhere on the form does it say the word “pledge” or any other similar word to lead one to believe the form is a pledge.
Rather, the title says “National Pro-Life Alliance South Dakota Candidate Survey 2018.”
The word “survey” appears three times on the form.
The survey is a list of nine questions, with a yes blank and a no blank following each question.
The survey question related to Nelson’s bill is question #3 on the form. It asks, “Will you vote to require that abortion providers show the mother the ultrasound image of her child before any abortion takes place?”
Note the question is very different than Nelson’s proposed SB6. SB6 would require the mother to look at the image before any abortion takes place.
If you don’t listen carefully to Nelson or don’t have a copy of the survey to compare to written survey question to his comments, it’s easy to miss the difference — but the difference is huge. One puts a requirement on the abortion provider, the other a requirement on the mother. Big difference.
Last, the survey question reflects lack of knowledge about SD law. The question “will you vote to require that abortion providers show the mother an ultrasound image of her child before any abortion takes place” has been the law in SD since 2008 (see 34-23A-52). The current law does not require the woman to look at the image, but it does require the abortion provider offer to show it to her.
This is classic Nelson. Half-truths, distortions and lies.
Mr. Nelson would cry “point of orders” and stomp upon the grape of the order if he could. Mr. Nelson is incapable of being effective in the legislatures, and some day somebody will do a study on the schools and water wells in his district that causes fellows like him and that funny looking Mr. Kloucek gentleman, the most ineffective in the legislatures ever. Word has it Mr. Nelson has usurped Mr. Kloucek just this year for that new title.
For the love….when is his “term limit” up? Disgrace to the GOP.
If memory serves, Stace has a history of being a bully to his fellow legislators. I recall an episode with Deb Peters and one with the former Speaker Val Rausch. Are there others?
Oh, there have been many. Mr. Nelson is but a large child with an uncontrolled temper. The only thing he can get passed are the grogans he plops in the stall named after him in the half-million dollar remodeled restrooms behind the legislatures.
If the Senate doesn’t punish Stace (censure, remove chairmanship, expulsion) for telling a colleague that he should hang himself and burn in hell, I do not know why they have decorum rules at all.
Agree with 7:43. This is a test for Senate leadership.
Why has there not been a committee called for disciplinary action or expulsion?
If Stace’s email doesn’t violate ethical standards of conduct and decorum of the legislature, then what in the world does?
One would think, this would be the tipping point.
Next week’s session may be interesting.
Stace Nelson: “May the Good Lord reward your duplicity and unwarranted arrogance with the same rewards Judas reaped with his 30 shekels of blood money. May the brutal deaths of the babies you help NARAL & Planned Parenthood murder, with your duplicitous subversion of the LEGITIMATE Legislative process of the people of SD, be on your head for eternity. ”
In my life, I have never known where the proper response to what one has strong disagreement to be to prayer for the persons damnation. Instead all I know about Christianity is to pray for the person’s salvation or change of heart, and some personal humility. Never have I been so moved to pray for this person.
Stacey just ain’t right.
“And David put his hand in the bag and took out a stone and slung it, and struck the Phylistine in the head, and he fell to the ground . . . “
A few points. At the beginning of my legislative career Stacey and the Lautenslaguer people, before they were run out of the state, made an amendment to a gun bill in committee without informing me. In fact they had the amendment ready with copies for the members. This means Stacey knew it was coming. When it was being handed out he said he already had one. I prepared by going to both parties with my palms up and they said they had no problem with the bill. Well so much for his word.
Also didn’t the big (bloated), mean (bully) conservative (self serving, bull (mousy), elephant (snake) freak out about Leaderships survey last year. And he now said that members signed a pledge and anyone that did was a RINO. Well he made it clear that he along with others signed a “pledge”.
Apologized forgot to sign. Kristin Conzet
Jon Hansen is a smart, articulate legislator. He is as big of a pro-life supporter as I have ever met. He is good for the cause. He and others attempted to explain to Stace that his bill, while well intentioned, was not good for the cause. Stace decided he knew best and brought the bill anyway. Thankfully, the House has someone like Hanson who can remain focused on achieving things that make South Dakota better. It is easy and understandable to have riffs with colleagues who do not agree with you on a particular subject, but you have to try pretty hard to create a public showdown like Stace did with a group of people who support the cause at issue just as much as you do. Really hard. Damn near beyond belief hard. Yet, here we are . . . again.
Hanson is good for the pro-life cause and good for South Dakota. Stace is Stace.
P.S. to my previous post, Kristin Conzet was an outstanding legislator. Happy to have served with her!