Unlike the House of Representatives who heard the Lock-up Librarians Act – House Bill 1239 – in House Education, upon receipt of the measure, the Senate has assigned the bill to the Senate Judiciary Committee because, it has nothing to do with education, and everything to do with throwing librarians in jail for up to a year for a criminal act if there’s something in a book that someone objects to!
The bill will be before Senators Wheeler, Hulse, Blanc, Duhamel, Grove, Mehlhaff, and Pischke in the coming days, so please contact your state senators and encourage them to kill this idiotic bill that’s a massive overreach of government, and deliver a message that there are processes already in place to address the material, and we don’t need new laws to throw Librarians, teachers and museum workers in jail.
You can find their contacts here.
2 thoughts on “Senate assigns the Lock-up Librarians act (House Bill 1239) to Senate Judiciary Committee. Contact Senators, and encourage them to oppose this ridiculous overreach.”
It should die in this committee. There’s enough decent senators there to get it done. Pischke will be for locking up the librarians and Hulse is a wildcard, as she’s been all over the map. Depends on whether or not she wants to play to her crazy base or use her own reasoning.
Hulse’s actions this session have not instilled confidence at all siding with the crazy wackadoodle faction like Logan Manhart who has done a great job firing up constituents to replace this nut.
Grove will probably vote with Senator Deadbeat Dad.