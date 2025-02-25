Senate assigns the Lock-up Librarians act (House Bill 1239) to Senate Judiciary Committee. Contact Senators, and encourage them to oppose this ridiculous overreach.

Unlike the House of Representatives who heard the Lock-up Librarians Act – House Bill 1239 – in House Education, upon receipt of the measure, the Senate has assigned the bill to the Senate Judiciary Committee because, it has nothing to do with education, and everything to do with throwing librarians in jail for up to a year for a criminal act if there’s something in a book that someone objects to!

The bill will be before Senators Wheeler, Hulse, Blanc, Duhamel, Grove, Mehlhaff, and Pischke in the coming days, so please contact your state senators and encourage them to kill this idiotic bill that’s a massive overreach of government, and deliver a message that there are processes already in place to address the material, and we don’t need new laws to throw Librarians, teachers and museum workers in jail.

You can find their contacts here.