Senate Bill 3 being heard in Committee this AM to add Special Ed Advisory Committee. To amend or to kill?

Senate Bill 3 is being heard in Committee at the moment to add a new task force to study special education.

As I listen, it appears that there are parties who are willing to add parents, which I’ve advocated for, and the administration is in agreement with my wife’s position that we don’t need another task force.

Today’s committee hearing is just the first step… I’m sure there is more to come on this, no matter how it comes out.

