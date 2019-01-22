Senate Bill 3 being heard in Committee this AM to add Special Ed Advisory Committee. To amend or to kill?

Senate Bill 3 is being heard in Committee at the moment to add a new task force to study special education.
As I listen, it appears that there are parties who are willing to add parents, which I’ve advocated for, and the administration is in agreement with my wife’s position that we don’t need another task force.
Today’s committee hearing is just the first step… I’m sure there is more to come on this, no matter how it comes out.
“The purpose of the task force is to examine the rising numbers of students in South Dakota schools who are being identified as in need of special education or special education and related services, to examine the increasing costs of the services these students require, and to develop recommendations to address the situation.”
Does this seem like a very broad charter to you? And to call rising special education student numbers and costs a “situation” is an odd word choice.
Finally, shouldn’t someone from the state’s ongoing Special Education Advisory Panel be included? See: https://doe.sd.gov/sped/advisory.aspx
You and your wife are both important people, Pat. Very important. Do you feel validated now?