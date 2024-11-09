Senate Caucus elections are happening right now… Senator Jim Mehlhaff was just selected as Senate Majority Leader… and Karr won the vote for Senate President Pro Tempore.
First round for Assistant Majority Leader between Helene Duhamel and Carl Perry ended in a tie. And Perry won in Round 2. How did these Senators look at them and decide “I want the one who went to the crazy rally in Sioux Falls?”
Watch for more updates, as more caucus election info
leaks comes out.
MORE:
Whip candidates are Sue Peterson, Randy Deibert, Kevin Jensen, Steph Sauder, Sydney Davis, California Carley, and that idiot Tom Pischke.
And with the final vote, Whips are Sue Peterson, Kevin Jensen, Randy Deibert, and that idiot Tom Pischke. How does Tom Pischke go from being kicked out of caucus for trying to have just about all of the Senate arrested to being a whip?
Many are ok, but there are a few inmates now leading the asylum.
6 thoughts on “Senate Caucus Elections happening tonight.. Mehlhaff Majority Leader.. Karr President Pro Tempore. Perry Assistant Majority Leader.”
Odd timing to hold leadership elections during the football semi-finals
Carl Perry?!?! GTFO
These fellows don’t care about kid’s football. They are insaner than most, and mark grudznick’s words, they will fail at running the legislatures. It will be epically entertaining. Mr. Karr’s bulbous head can’t get any bigger without popping, just look for the guy that looks like Violet Beauregarde on the floor of the senate.
Carl can’t find his way out of a wet paper bag. Eff that.
2025 Wackadoodle led session brings you
Keep Republicans (Wackadoodles) Out of your Bedroom Part 2. Instead of Congressman substitute it for SD legislator. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xS5wm5cEt6g
Elections have consequences. Too many conservative voters sit out during the primary elections or have switched to independent. These leadership elections are an embarrassment for the whole state. Who’d have thought a guy kicked out of caucus could be elected to a post or Carl Perry could go from dropping his pants in front of pages and then withdrawing all of his stupid bills to becoming Assistant Leader. My guess is that these folks have a very short shelf life to their political careers….