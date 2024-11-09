Senate Caucus Elections happening tonight.. Mehlhaff Majority Leader.. Karr President Pro Tempore. Perry Assistant Majority Leader.

Senate Caucus elections are happening right now… Senator Jim Mehlhaff was just selected as Senate Majority Leader… and Karr won the vote for Senate President Pro Tempore.

First round for Assistant Majority Leader between Helene Duhamel and Carl Perry ended in a tie. And Perry won in Round 2. How did these Senators look at them and decide “I want the one who went to the crazy rally in Sioux Falls?”

Watch for more updates, as more caucus election info leaks comes out.

MORE:

Whip candidates are Sue Peterson, Randy Deibert, Kevin Jensen, Steph Sauder, Sydney Davis, California Carley, and that idiot Tom Pischke.

And with the final vote, Whips are Sue Peterson, Kevin Jensen, Randy Deibert, and that idiot Tom Pischke. How does Tom Pischke go from being kicked out of caucus for trying to have just about all of the Senate arrested to being a whip?

Many are ok, but there are a few inmates now leading the asylum.