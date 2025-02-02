Senate Majority Leader attacked as obscene because he won’t change the rules in the middle of the game.

State Senator Jim Mehlhaff told Dakota News Now that he believes if South Dakota tells someone they’re open for business, we should honor our word in reference to House Bill 1052:

Republican leader Jim Mehlhaff said the state set up the opportunity for a pipeline to be possible and shouldn’t go back on that.

“My concern is the chilling effect that will have on South Dakota as a business-friendly state. You make all the changes to make it impossible to complete their project and have to walk away from all that money, I think it’ll be generations before anybody will invest a nickel in this state,” Mehlhaff (R) Pierre said. Mehlhaff added that he will be working hard with his caucus to oppose the bill as it goes through the Senate.

Not an unreasonable position. At all.

Unfortunately, that line of logic was read by the person who a commenter recently dubbed the Pipeline Greta Thunberg who declared his position was obscene!

In other words, how dare he say such an obscene thing! About refusing to change the rules mid-stream.

Already a long session.