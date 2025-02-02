State Senator Jim Mehlhaff told Dakota News Now that he believes if South Dakota tells someone they’re open for business, we should honor our word in reference to House Bill 1052:
“My concern is the chilling effect that will have on South Dakota as a business-friendly state. You make all the changes to make it impossible to complete their project and have to walk away from all that money, I think it’ll be generations before anybody will invest a nickel in this state,” Mehlhaff (R) Pierre said.
Mehlhaff added that he will be working hard with his caucus to oppose the bill as it goes through the Senate.
Not an unreasonable position. At all.
Unfortunately, that line of logic was read by the person who a commenter recently dubbed the Pipeline Greta Thunberg who declared his position was obscene!
In other words, how dare he say such an obscene thing! About refusing to change the rules mid-stream.
Already a long session.
5 thoughts on “Senate Majority Leader attacked as obscene because he won’t change the rules in the middle of the game.”
Is her level of anger dependent on her payment sliding scale? Fischbach must have written her a big fat check this time, for her to bust out her thesaurus and use a big words like “obscene”, outside her usual “doncha know!”
this is a new chapter in the popular kids book “everyone i hate is hitler”.
Senator Mehlhaff is very right. If this legislature kills all business we’re headed for some rough times ahead.
Can we still not mention the fact that until they are deemed a common carrier, they won’t have the ability to use eminent domain any way. Singling them out is ridiculous and a horrible look. This session, we are looking every bit the backwards Neanderthals that people already think we are.
Radke hasn’t actually read the Constitution; private property rights are not “God-given,” and the only things the US Constitution promises are due process and just compensation.