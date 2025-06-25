Thune Joins The Hugh Hewitt Show
“I’m hoping that not only can we get Republicans in the House and the Senate to rally behind it – but get it on the president’s desk [and] signed into law, so that the American people who voted for him and voted for this agenda can benefit from it.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) joined The Hugh Hewitt Show.
2 thoughts on “Senate Majority Leader John Thune Joins The Hugh Hewitt Show”
Watching Goon turn himself into the next Tom Daschle (disposable fall guy for a national party from a flyover state) is kinda fun ngl.
What is the good Senator going to say when rural clinics, hospitals and nursing homes in his state shutter their doors with the steep Medicaid cuts this bill mandates. It is ok because they can now inherit $15M with the increased cap in the legislation. Maybe not!