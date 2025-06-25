Senate Majority Leader John Thune Joins The Hugh Hewitt Show

Thune Joins The Hugh Hewitt Show

“I’m hoping that not only can we get Republicans in the House and the Senate to rally behind it – but get it on the president’s desk [and] signed into law, so that the American people who voted for him and voted for this agenda can benefit from it.”

Click here or on the picture to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) joined The Hugh Hewitt Show.