Senate Majority Leader says no appetite for school choice in 2025 session

Senate Majority Leader Jim Mehlhaff is speaking to the media in an article at South Dakota Searchlight today, and is noting that the Senate has no appetite for education savings accounts this year:

Based on discussions with the governor, Mehlhaff said, “we decided we just don’t want to go down that bunny trail over in the Senate this time.” “We’re going to move on to other priorities,” the majority leader said during a legislative leadership press conference on Thursday at the Capitol in Pierre. and.. Support within the Senate Republican caucus is slim, Mehlhaff said. “There was zero love for it,” Mehlhaff said, citing budget constraints and competing priorities. “We’re cutting PBS, we’re cutting the state library, we’re cutting maintenance and repair on our public buildings, we’re cutting veterans service officers — we’re cutting all over the place.

This might be one of the weirdest sessions I’ve ever seen with legislators’ unnatural fetish towards schools with a group of legislators who claim they favor local control but whose actions illustrate anything but; 10 commandments in classrooms, shoving religious chaplains down their throats, trying to place ceilings on what they can pay key employees. It’s as if they just want to send a list down, and tell districts how they believe we should run our schools without ever having walked in their shoes.

The fact that there’s little appetite in the Senate for taxpayer dollars going to private schools gives some hope that the madness may come to an end. But, we still have a number of days to go.