Senate Passes Thune-Rounds Resolution Honoring Former Senator Tim Johnson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) announced that the U.S. Senate passed their resolution honoring former Sen. Tim Johnson.

“Former Senator Tim Johnson was a steadfast leader who represented South Dakota with integrity and compassion,” said the senators. “It is fitting that he be honored in this way, a tribute to his nearly 30 years in Congress and lifetime of service to the state he loved.”

Text of the resolution is available here.

