Senate Recap: District 31 – The long arm of the law defeats John Teupel

Former State Representative John Teupel made a run for the open District 31 State Senate seat many years after he had last served in office, with a preceding loss for the legislature in 2012. He faced former Judge and current State Representative Timothy Johns in the contest who had narrowly defeated him in that 2012 House race.

Teupel, who last election had allied himself with John Fitzgerald in the 2018 AG race, and briefly joined Fitzgerald in joining the Constitution party after the loss at convention, had a spotty history in running for office with the 2012 loss, and didn’t exhibit that he had picked up any pointers in the intervening years.

Teupel sent out a postcard or two, and had some signs, but little else. Tim Johns has the advantage of incumbency, and a long history of community volunteer activity. Tim Johns did signs, postcards, and importantly, had a strong chase mail effort during the time of coronavirus, which Teupel lacked.

With a 59-41% victory, it appears that those things meant a great deal to the voters of the district.