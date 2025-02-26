Senate Republicans on track to confirm cabinet nominees at record pace

Senate Republicans confirmed more Trump cabinet nominees today, as they are on track to approve nominees at a pace faster than the last 3 administrations:

The Senate voted to confirm two of President Donald Trump’s nominees in a bipartisan fashion Tuesday and Wednesday.

Senators voted 66 to 28 to clear Daniel Driscoll’s nomination to serve as the president’s Army secretary Tuesday. The upper chamber also confirmed Jamieson Greer to serve as the president’s top trade negotiator in a vote of 56 to 43 Wednesday afternoon.

and..

“He spent three years of the previous Trump administration serving as chief of staff to then-U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, who spoke highly of Mr. Greer’s work,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “He is, in short, very well prepared for this role.”

“President Biden’s trade representative was completely uninterested in working with Congress, so it is very encouraging to hear Mr. Greer’s commitment to communication and collaboration,” Thune added.