Senate Vote on Free Speech Measure House Bill 1087. Democrats block voted, joined by Blare, Cammack, Curd against measure.

The vote on the House Bill 1087, the Free Speech act, has been posted on the Legislative Research Council’s website this evening.

Democrats led by State Senator Troy Heinert, including Senators Wismer, Nesiba, and Kennedy were joined by Republican State Senators Blare, Cammack and Curd in casting “no” votes against the free speech measure which was passed with otherwise overwhelming support of the State Senate.

The bill, in its latest form, was a negotiated compromise between legislators, the state board of regents, and was amended with the blessing of the Governor’s office to protect the freedom of speech for those attending state supported schools.

In their final act on the measure today, Senators amended the title to “promote free speech and intellectual diversity at certain institutions of higher education,” adding free speech to the official title.

The bill now moves back to the State House for concurrence.

