Senator California Carley: Sex between an adult and a minor is better if the two are married than if they are not.

Yesterday Senator John “California” Carley left some of his colleagues scratching their heads in his arguments against Senate Bill 156, which would have set a minimum age for marriage to 18 to help put an end to loopholes in the law which allow 50 year olds to marry 16 year olds in South Dakota.

Because Ol’ California Carley came up with a cringeworthy string of arguments on why he wants sex between 16 year old girls and middle aged men to be legal:

Carley echoed opposition given in the bill’s committee hearing, arguing that while he is “appalled at the idea of predators and abusers taking some of our young daughters and forcing them into a life of servitude and abuse,” he thinks that the bill fails to address the issue, and that it “criminalizes marriage rather than the abuse that is covered up by such a marriage.” Carley suggested that changes could be made to make the bill more appealing to him, such making it a requirement that both parents have to sign off on a child marriage, requiring counseling before a child can be married to an adult, or giving emancipation to children who get married, though he did not bring any of these ideas as amendments to the bill. and.. Carley did not advocate raising the age of consent in South Dakota from 16 along with the age of marriage, but instead argued that sex between an adult and a minor is better if the two are married than if they are not.

Read Carley’s opinion on sex between an adult and minor at Keloland.com.

Umm.. Not sure how to respond to that one.

Maybe by asking “How would he know?”

(Maybe he should put that on a t-shirt for the next election)