Senator John Thune 1q FEC Report: $620k raised. $202k spent, $15.8 million cash on hand

US Senator and Senate Majority Leader John Thune continues to be THE juggernaut of fundraising among his fellow elected South Dakota Republicans, with enough cash on hand that he’s well prepared for any contest that would arise in the future:

1q Senator Thune FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

With transfers from other committees, dividends, interest, and $405,072.90 in contributions, Senator Thune raised $620,052.67 in the first quarter of the year against expenses of $202,294.59. Looking at that, It actually puts him in the same range as Senator Rounds for what he raised, which tells you that Rounds is working it.

Senator Thune’s cross to bear as Senate Majority Leader is that he is going to have higher expenses than might be typical for someone like Senator Rounds in comparison for political expenses which are paid out of his committee. But then again, if he was in cycle for an election, by that same token he would be raising plenty.

Otherwise, with $15,802,095.35 cash on hand at the end of the quarter, having to spend a little more is not a big concern.