As related on the Politico website, US Senator John Thune points out that after the electoral college vote, it might be time to start moving forward:
But as the day went on and the Electoral College’s verdict was made clear, an increasing number of Republican senators — though certainly not all — began to say what the leader of their party won’t and what they declined to acknowledge for weeks: Biden will take office in January.
“I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), the second-ranking Senate Republican. “But in the end at some point you have to face the music. And I think that once the Electoral College settles the issue today, it’s time for everybody to move on.”
Republicans aren’t like Democrats, and we shouldn’t try to use their playbook and perseverate over the prior election as they’ve done for the past 4 years when Clinton lost to Trump.
Yes, losing stinks. But the time is now for the GOP to focus on winning the next election. Because with the new administration who will be working to raise taxes, increase bureaucracy & government, and limit our rights, such as the second amendment, there will be ample opportunity to point out why Republicans need to be elected instead of Democrats.
The 2022 election is around 98 weeks away. Time to get to work.
17 thoughts on “Senator John Thune: “At some point you have to face the music””
This is ridiculous. I just lost a bunch of respect for John Thune. We can’t afford even four years of a so-called Biden administration. Where is the fight?
Is this Tapio’s moment?
At least he shoots straight. Why no courage or desire in sharing who you are, though? Can’t stand (and normally don’t respond to) “Anonymous”…
Tapio, lol.
Ha!
Never seen Neal shoot.
And, aside from whether we want Biden in or not, there is the higher problem of voting integrity which “said ‘administration’” would have no interest in pursuing later as they already deny (of course) that there was any fraud. Why no stated concern from John over that? Wouldn’t we want to ensure everything was fair first? Common sense should prevail (and would show the greater concern for our great republic.) That’s why people love and voted for Trump: guts…
With the changes the dems are planning, there will be no chance of winning another election. Eliminate electoral college, pack supreme court, less voter ID, amnesty for all illegals, encourage more illegal immigration, make DC and peurto rico states, continued use of flawed dominion machines.
It might be time to become two countries …one cnservative and one socialist. These two philosophies are so opposite.
I dont think Thune was ever fond of Trump anyway. As i read posted somewhere else, he just announced his retirement.
Thune is right. The writing is on the wall. No court cases left. EC vote counted.
Now it’s up to those states with questionable procedures or suspected problems to look at them and to fix them.
Why would they fix them? They worked just like they were designed!
There are still Republican governors and legislatures in some of them that can pursue it. There are R party officials and AGs who can file suits. There are many ways. Or just throw in the towel if you prefer.
The three stooges representation at the federal level from SD remained silent through this whole issue. How does the saying go? Silence is approval.
I will not be voting for any of them in the future. If I have to make a choice between any of those three and a libtard…..I will stay home and pass.
Some of you guys keep pushing this imaginary voter fraud. But when forced to prove it, you lose in 50 straight cases. Often with Republican judges.
Humiliation. It’s all you’ve got to show for it.
I don’t feel humiliated, so don’t tell others if they are humiliated or not; I know Dems like to tell other people what to do with their lives, but I don’t want to hear it, especially seeing how Dems have ruined everything they touch, like the Anti-Midas Touch.
Thank you, Senator Thune, for stating the obvious. The election is over. Biden won whether we like it or not.
Fair or not is another matter. I don’t trust the Democrats to every concern themselves with right and wrong.
First – scroll past the anonymous psyopers trying to push the confidence game.
Then, remember this date: June 7, 2022
Lastly, Thune’s legacy from my perspective is 5G, great abs, never seeing a spending package he didn’t like (the opposite of conservative), and selling out the country to China.
If he’s the best we’ve got, then fine, but I’ll tell you .. I’m very interested to see if a better option steps up for June 7, 2022, because more so every day, Thune is bears the freckled buttocks of an exposed emperor not fully grasping the gravity of the moment.