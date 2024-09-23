South Dakota’s senior US Senator John Thune continues to barnstorm across the country raising money for the Trump presidential campaign as well as to inject funding into the Republican contests for US Senate, according to a story this morning from Dakota Scout:
Last week, Thune raised $2 million for Donald Trump’s campaign at events that raised a total of $4 million for the Republican presidential nominee and Republican Senate candidates.
Much of that disparity is because of Thune and his drive to shake the trees for the committee and Republican Senate candidates. By mid-September, Thune had raised nearly $30 million, most of it for candidates looking to pick up Democratic seats in battleground states that Trump won in 2020.
Thune joined Ohio Sen. JD Vance to headline last week’s fundraiser in Washington, D.C. Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, would be the tie-breaking vote in a scenario in which the GOP won 50 Senate seats and the presidency.
As he always has in supporting other Republican candidates, Senator Thune is out pushing hard to make sure there’s a Republican Senate come November.
6 thoughts on “Senator John Thune continues flurry of fundraising for Trump, GOP Senatorial Committee”
$30 MILLION dollars for Republicans in battle ground states? $2 MILLION dollars for President Trump?…In. A. Week.
And the far right -who have raised ZERO dollars and done NOTHING to actually help- will still have the audacity to call him a “RINO”. smh.
THANK YOU, Sen. Thune – you make America great!
With Manchin and Sinema retiring there will likely be 0 swing votes on the Democrat side to prevent Puerto Rico and DC from becoming states, packing the Supreme Court and legalizing 15 million new voters.
If Trump loses the US Senate is the firewall.
Thank you senator Thune.
Good comments here. We need 51 Republican senators.
whistling in the dark. you misread the mood out there nationally.
Senator it is better for the country to flush MAGA down the toilet once and for all! A strong disinfectant will help afterwards.
DC John……isn’t this the same reason South Dakota sent Tom Daschle to the curb?