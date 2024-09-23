Senator John Thune continues flurry of fundraising for Trump, GOP Senatorial Committee

South Dakota’s senior US Senator John Thune continues to barnstorm across the country raising money for the Trump presidential campaign as well as to inject funding into the Republican contests for US Senate, according to a story this morning from Dakota Scout:

Last week, Thune raised $2 million for Donald Trump’s campaign at events that raised a total of $4 million for the Republican presidential nominee and Republican Senate candidates.

and..

Much of that disparity is because of Thune and his drive to shake the trees for the committee and Republican Senate candidates. By mid-September, Thune had raised nearly $30 million, most of it for candidates looking to pick up Democratic seats in battleground states that Trump won in 2020.

and..

Thune joined Ohio Sen. JD Vance to headline last week’s fundraiser in Washington, D.C. Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, would be the tie-breaking vote in a scenario in which the GOP won 50 Senate seats and the presidency.