Senator John Thune’s 2019 Christmas Card – Merry Christmas from the Thune Family! Posted on December 6, 2019 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ Let me preface this by pointing out that I can’t seem to get organized enough to get my tree up.. and Senator Thune has his Christmas card out. (Christmas fail on my part, but the tree might get up this weekend). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Merry Christmas, Senator Thune and Family.
While we’re at it, Merry Christmas to the Powers family!
Sincerely,
The Dales
Spearfish SD
Prepared and paid for by Brooks Brothers.
It’s not Christmas yet. Advent is a season of penitence and preparation.
Anon – I encourage you to celebrate Christmas any way you wish, legally and lawfully.
My family’s tradition is to fill ourselves with joy, love, and delicious food, to be mindful of the preciousness of life, and to be helpful and respectful on this most unlikely journey we are all taking together on this the 3rd rock from the Sun.
Merry Christmas,
The Dales
solid post.