Senator John Thune’s 2019 Christmas Card – Merry Christmas from the Thune Family!

Let me preface this by pointing out that I can’t seem to get organized enough to get my tree up.. and Senator Thune has his Christmas card out.

(Christmas fail on my part, but the tree might get up this weekend).

    1. John Dale

      Anon – I encourage you to celebrate Christmas any way you wish, legally and lawfully.

      My family’s tradition is to fill ourselves with joy, love, and delicious food, to be mindful of the preciousness of life, and to be helpful and respectful on this most unlikely journey we are all taking together on this the 3rd rock from the Sun.

      Merry Christmas,

      The Dales

