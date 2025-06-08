Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: Keeping Our Foot on the Gas

Keeping Our Foot on the Gas

By Sen. John Thune

Since President Trump and Republicans took control of Washington in January, we’ve been hard at work delivering on our promises to the American people. In the Senate, we’re working hard to get all of President Trump’s team in place, pass important legislation, and rein in burdensome regulations and wasteful spending. We’re five months in and have no plans to slow down – we have a job to do.

The Senate got right to work in January to get President Trump’s team in place. President Trump had 21 Cabinet officials confirmed earlier than any incoming administration since George W. Bush’s in 2001. So far, we’ve confirmed more than 70 civilian nominees, including a number of ambassadors who are carrying out the president’s foreign policy in postings around the globe.

The Senate has also been busy passing legislation this year. In January, we sent the Laken Riley Act to the president’s desk. This bill requires law enforcement to detain an illegal immigrant who steals, assaults a law enforcement officer, or kills or seriously injures another person. We also passed the HALT Fentanyl Act, which would ensure law enforcement has an important tool to prosecute those who bring deadly fentanyl and fentanyl analogues into our country and peddle them in our communities. And last month, President Trump signed the TAKE IT DOWN Act into law to combat nonconsensual, explicit images being shared online.

The Senate has also been working to repeal burdensome Biden-era regulations. We’ve passed 18 resolutions repealing regulations that would have raised costs, destroyed jobs, and reduced choice for the American people. That includes blocking the Biden natural gas tax, eliminating burdensome new appliance standards, and blocking the California electric vehicle mandate that would have driven up prices and reduced consumer choice nationwide.

We’ve made considerable progress in just a few months, and we are keeping our foot on the gas as we work to codify some of the Trump administration’s spending cuts. The administration has worked to identify wasteful spending, and now Congress will take up its role to save taxpayer dollars.

This month, the Senate is also working to advance President Trump’s agenda through a reconciliation bill that makes America stronger and more prosperous. This bill would prevent a multitrillion dollar tax hike on working families and small businesses. It would invest in border security and deporting illegal immigrants. It would strengthen our military by making a down payment on the weapons and resources that our men and women in uniform need to keep America safe. And it would leverage our natural resources for a reliable and affordable supply of energy.

When the American people elected President Trump and Republican majorities last year, they expected us to deliver. We have wasted no time in scoring wins for the American people, and we won’t stop now.

