Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: Out and About in South Dakota

Out and About in South Dakota

By Sen. John Thune

I recently had the opportunity to travel all over South Dakota: to Clark and Redfield, Beresford and Dakota Dunes, and to Wall and Philip. I appreciate the chance to travel the state far and wide to get feedback on my work in Washington, and it’s always nice to see some familiar faces and meet new folks along the way.

During my travels, I had valuable conversations with South Dakotans. I visited Redfield Community Memorial Hospital, where I heard from talented and dedicated health care professionals. In Wall and Philip, I sat down with local leaders to hear about their communities’ needs and how I can be helpful to them. I had a chance to catch up with local leaders over the famous pies at Leo’s Good Foods on Main Street in Redfield. And I had a great conversation with the sheriffs of Pennington, Meade, and Jackson counties about their important work keeping their communities safe.

South Dakota small businesses were also on my calendar. I enjoyed meeting a number of business owners at the Dakota Valley Business Roundtable in Dakota Dunes, and I had good conversations with the Clark Chamber of Commerce. I visited Tony’s Collision Center, Westside Implement, and Dakota Style Foods in Clark.

As the Senate is preparing to take up legislation to extend the 2017 Trump tax cuts for families and businesses, South Dakota small businesses’ input is especially valuable. Farms, ranches, and small businesses in our state benefited from lower tax rates and incentives to invest in their employees and in new technology after Republicans passed pro-growth tax reforms in 2017. With much of that policy set to expire at the end of this year, I’m working to provide tax certainty to South Dakota businesses so they can help get our economy moving again.

These tax policies have been especially impactful for American manufacturers. I appreciated the opportunity to meet with workers at Spartan Emergency Response’s facility in Brandon, where South Dakotans build emergency vehicles used across the country. I had a great time visiting Long Creek Steel north of Beresford and learning about water tank and tower production at the Maguire plant in Sioux Falls.

As I travel around the state, I also appreciate meeting young South Dakotans. Whether addressing Girls State at the University of South Dakota, cheering on runners at the state track meet in Sioux Falls, or just interacting with community members of all ages, it’s always heartening to meet the next generation of leaders and hear what’s on their mind.

Getting to interact with South Dakotans from every walk of life is one of my favorite parts of my job. It’s a pleasure to be able to see our state and hear from its people. I hope to see you around this summer, and I hope you will come say hello.

