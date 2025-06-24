Senator Mike Rounds Accepting Fall 2025 Internship Applications

Rounds Accepting Fall 2025 Internship Applications

Applications Due by July 15

PIERRE – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the fall 2025 semester. Positions are available in the Washington, D.C. office and the state offices in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Fall internships typically run from September to December, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules. Interns will receive a stipend, and the office works closely with all universities to meet the criteria necessary for interns to receive college credit.

“Our internship program is an incredible opportunity for students to experience a deeper understanding of the political process,” said Rounds. “Interns are crucial to our office operations both in South Dakota and in D.C. The program is open to students from all areas of discipline, not just political science. I encourage college students interested in serving the state of South Dakota to apply for the upcoming fall internship.”

“I learned many valuable things during my time interning in Senator Rounds’ office,” said Kaelyn Somsen, a summer 2022 intern in Rounds’ D.C. office who is now attending law school at the University of South Dakota. “I continue to use many of those lessons during my time in law school and while working in a law firm. Communication is a big part of interning in the Senate, whether it be communicating with constituents, those who are coming in to meet with the Senator, or other staff members. Learning how to address different people and situations has helped me in school and work as I am able to communicate efficiently and effectively with clients, professors, attorneys, and other staff members.”

Duties in the Washington, D.C. office include tracking legislation, researching bills, attending committee hearings and briefings, leading tours of the U.S. Capitol, handling constituent phone calls, sorting mail and providing legislative support. Duties in the South Dakota offices include researching constituent inquiries and requests, participation in outreach activities, assisting staff on special projects, sorting mail, handling phone calls and responding to constituent requests. In all offices, students will work closely with constituents and staff, polish their research and writing skills and gain an in-depth understanding of a Senate office. Internships can also be tailored to an intern’s specific interest areas when possible.

Interested students can apply at https://www.rounds.senate.gov/internships. The application deadline is July 15, 2025. For more information, please contact Rounds’ Pierre office at 605-224-1450.

