Senator Mike Rounds on Meet the Press this AM Posted on April 8, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ US Senator Mike Rounds was on Meet the Press this AM talking about the chemical weapon attack in Syria and the possibility of Chinese tariffs on American ag products:
Impressed with his comments about Pruitt. Rounds is a straight shooter.
again, mike rounds makes me wish he’d had two more terms as governor, and again he makes me glad he’s our senator, and again he makes me wish he was the president. not that i’m complaining.
He makes me wish we knew more about the EB5 scandal.
if there weren’t a lot of democrats implicated too, it would all have come out by now.
Really? What do you know, that I don’t know?…… I am all hears, but I have also noticed that you never defended Rounds in response to my initial comment either, huh?
i am extrapolating from the proven way the world has worked up until now. you’re not that stable.
Yep, them Repugs. running this state are protecting them Dems…. happens all the time
Yep, can’t handle the question so instead you choose to attack the questioner….. I think the world knows why people do that….
i merely offer observations to no one in particular, you got nasty on me first.
Great job, Mike! Way to not let him go where he wanted you to go. Very good explanations of what is going on.