Senator Mike Rounds on Meet the Press this AM

US Senator Mike Rounds was on Meet the Press this AM talking about the chemical weapon attack in Syria and the possibility of Chinese tariffs on American ag products:

  2. enquirer

    again, mike rounds makes me wish he’d had two more terms as governor, and again he makes me glad he’s our senator, and again he makes me wish he was the president. not that i’m complaining.

        1. "Very Stable Genius"

          Really? What do you know, that I don’t know?…… I am all hears, but I have also noticed that you never defended Rounds in response to my initial comment either, huh?

          1. enquirer

            i am extrapolating from the proven way the world has worked up until now. you’re not that stable.

            2. "Very Stable Genius"

              Yep, can’t handle the question so instead you choose to attack the questioner….. I think the world knows why people do that….

  3. SSD

    Great job, Mike! Way to not let him go where he wanted you to go. Very good explanations of what is going on.

