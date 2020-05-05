Senator Mike Rounds receives endorsement from National Right to Life Posted on May 5, 2020 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook, US Senator Mike Rounds announced today that he received the endorsement in his race from the National Right to Life organization: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
That is an award to wear like a badge of honor. Good for you, Senator Rounds!
We like Mike’s pro-life voting record.