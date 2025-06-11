Senator Mike Rounds’ WEEKLY ROUND[S] UP: June 2-8, 2025

WEEKLY ROUND[S] UP: June 2-8, 2025

by US Senator Mike Rounds

We are back in session in Washington D.C. after a week working back in South Dakota. I was fortunate to spend the week of Memorial Day at events in Watertown, Brookings, Vermillion and Huron. In Huron, I spoke at a ceremony to dedicate the United States Postal Service (USPS) office as the First Lieutenant Thomas Michael Martin Post Office Building. You can read more about that event here. Now, we’re back in D.C. meeting with constituents and taking votes on the newest members of President Trump’s administration. We are also working on the reconciliation package in order to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. More on my week in my Weekly Round[s] Up:

South Dakota groups I met with: South Dakota members of Doctors for America; South Dakota Growth Energy; South Dakota members of the McKesson Corporation; South Dakota Realtors; the South Dakota Trucking Association; Jeff Kippley, Vice President of the National Farmers Union; the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association; Blue Star Families; and a group of South Dakota Legislators and Landowners.

South Dakota towns represented: Aberdeen, Aurora, Brookings, Canton, Custer, Dell Rapids, Gary, Huron, Kyle, Leola, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Union Center and Watertown.

Other meetings: Christopher Fox, nominee for Inspector General of the Intelligence Community; Darrel Hackett, President of BMO Harris Bank; Mark Dimondstein, President of the American Postal Workers Union; Joseph Aoun, President of Northeastern University; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the National Institutes of Health; Dr. Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General of CERN; Rob Larew, President of the National Farmers Union; Jack Dever, nominee for General Counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy to the Middle East; and Gerald Goodfellow, CEO of the Small Business Consulting Corporation.

I spoke at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Capital Markets Summit and the Special Competitive Studies Project’s AI Expo. I also attended our weekly Senate Bible Study, where our verse of the week was Philippians 4:8, and our weekly Senate Prayer Breakfast, where Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas was our speaker.

Hearings: I attended two hearings this past week: one closed hearing in the Select Committee on Intelligence and one in the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Classified briefings: I attended one classified briefing this past week.

Votes taken: 15 – all on nominees for members of President Trump’s administration. I voted to confirm all of these nominees.

My staff in South Dakota visited: Bison and Fort Pierre.

Steps taken: 53,845 steps or 25.21 miles.

Video of the week: I joined Fox Business on Friday morning to discuss the Senate’s work on the reconciliation bill: