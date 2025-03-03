Senator Randy Deibert flags problem Odenbach measure to encourage new laws on mining & development

If you check out Senator Randy Deibert’s facebook page, he seems to be getting contact from constituents, as he notices what local governments have to say as they oppose HCR 6010, Scott Odenbach’s big government proposal to create an interim committee for more regulations on mining and development in the hills:

When Rep. Odenbach writes in a column what he considers on the table as part of his proposed committee…

..whether that is mining severance tax for Lead or Deadwood gaming revenue, we need to balance east-river levels of growth with preserving the Black Hills way of life..

Glad to see at least one member of the delegation noticing that we don’t need a legislative committee with the mandate to create MORE government, and MORE taxes on mining, economic development, gaming and housing.