From Twitter:
Under @LeaderJohnThune, the Senate is wasting no time confirming President Trump's nominees.
We're ahead of schedule and not slowing down. pic.twitter.com/3ERr3kE9p9
— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 4, 2025
7 thoughts on “Senator Thune noted for pace of cabinet confirmations”
RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard? Two of the worst nominees in history. And don’t forget Hegseth. What is wrong with the Senate? I want to see how much bragging is done after some of these folks are done making fools of themselves.
You seem to have forgotten the Biden administration.
Logic and intellectual honesty is not a strong personality trait with elk…nor enquirer.
Logic? Really?
You are defending Kennedy’s nomination for Health and Human Services Secretary. Drug addict Kennedy? Brain-worm Kennedy? That guy?
“in history”
You don’t know much about Robert McNamara do you?
McNamara? Your favorite President is talking about annexing Canada, the Panama Canal and Greenland. And we are only a couple weeks into this administration.
What could be more reckless than leaving dozens of the nation’s top secrets scattered around Mar-a-Lago?
That Tulsi Gabbard nomination.
I wrote on this site for years now that this is the one person in politics who I view as a walking Russian talking point. She loves to defend America’s enemies. Now Trump wants her in charge of our nation’s secrets. Wow. What could possibly go wrong?