Senator Thune notes his thanks and appreciation to his colleagues

Thune Elected Republican Leader

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after being elected by his colleagues to serve as majority leader of the U.S. Senate in the 119th Congress:

“I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House,” said Thune. “This Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda, and our work starts today.”

Thune will lead a press conference with the new Senate Republican leadership team following the conclusion of the conference meeting.

Honored to serve as the next U.S. Senate majority leader. pic.twitter.com/zq9XLrPDUr — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) November 13, 2024