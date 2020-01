From Twitter, Senator Thune welcomes those participating in the Walk for Life:

A warm welcome to the thousands of Americans who are in D.C. today for the #MarchForLife. Many have traveled from across the country, including South Dakota, to help defend the defenseless, and I want to thank everyone who has stood up for the unborn. pic.twitter.com/exELqQkO0m

— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 24, 2020