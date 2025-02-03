Senators Blanc, California Carley, Carl Perry, and others attacking right to vote; proposing SB188 to end early voting in South Dakota

Looks like some politicians don’t want you to vote, if you’re part of a group that at times approaches 30% of those voting.

Because as led by Senators Blanc (prime), California Carley, and sleepy Carl Perry and joined by brain trust Representatives Mulally, Baxter, Ismay, and Jensen (Phil), they want to take away your right to vote at anytime in the 45 days leading up to the election.

Senator Blanc wants to limit the Right to vote SB188 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Early Absentee Voting (a.k.a., early voting) for a number of years has allowed people to visit the auditor’s office as they are available, in addition to voting absentee by mail and in some counties, the numbers have been well in access of 20% and has approached 30%.

But, as led by these anti-democracy Senators, some people want to make it tougher to vote, unless you are sick, disabled, or it has something to do with Jesus.

Ugh. Why are these people going to Pierre and thinking they have a mandate to make it tougher to vote, and to drive down voter turnout?

In-person absentee has worked just fine for a number of years, and I really doubt that they can point to a group of people in their legislative district who are demanding less access to the ability to vote.

Reach out to your Representatives and Senators, and tell them to quit trying to make it tougher to vote in South Dakota, and to vote NO on Senate Bill 188.