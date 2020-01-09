SF City candidates all over the map on campaign contributions. Ok for me, but not for thee…

There’s an interesting story in the Argus Leader today about city councilors and campaign contributions.. and several contradictions. Specifically, councilors and candidates who complain about others making donations…. except when it’s to them.

City councilors both this election cycle and in ones prior have also used their money to support candidates. For example, Councilor Christine Erickson donated $200 to Alex Jensen, who’s pursing Theresa Stehly’s council spot. And in 2016, Stehly donated $300 to then candidate Janet Brekke. Though city ordinance allows for municipal office holders to contribute financially to candidates for other seats in the same government, Brekke and others say the optics of it can be problematic. “I think it crosses the line,” she said. “By doing that, the mayor is actually helping pick the council.”

Read that here.

So, it’s ok for City Councilor Theresa Stehly to donate to Janet Brekke, but bad for the mayor to make donations to candidates, and according to her “it crosses the line.” Got it.

And if you keep reading, the hypocrisy gets even better.

While Neitzert’s challenger in the Northwest District race, Julian Beaudion, isn’t offended that TenHaken donated to his competitor, he said he personally would decline campaign donations from elected office holders and those in positions of power. That’s because of the appearance of a conflict of interest it creates, he said.

Again.. read that here.

Candidate Julian Beaudion said “he personally would decline campaign donations from elected office holders and those in positions of power?”

Was that before or after Beaudion cashed the $500 check from the Chairman of the State Democrat Party? What’s that saying? “Ok for me, but not for thee.”

We’ll have to just wait to see if Beaudion keeps that check from “that one guy” in a position of power or not.

Moving on…