SF City Council Candidate Alex Jensen postcard in mailboxes, talking about being “positive & proven.” Opponent Theresa Stehly is …triggered.

Sioux Falls City Council Candidate Alex Jensen had a postcard hit Sioux Falls mailboxes today, that a reader was nice enough to send me a copy of:
The postcard continues the theme of Jensen’s campaign (which are on billboards across town) talking about the fact he’s running for the office on a message of being “Positive and Proven.”
Unfortunately, not everyone is taking it that way.
Instead of trying to portray herself as being positive or proven, his opponent Theresa Stehly is… Well, let’s just say Theresa is portraying herself as “triggered:”
If Theresa is triggered this early in the campaign because her opponent sends out a single postcard talking about how he’s going to be positive and professional, I suspect she’s going to find it to be a long campaign.
I’m prepared to tackle our city’s budget issues…
What are these issues he speaks of and how does he plan to “tackle” them?
Seems Alex is taking a dig at the current city council members.
Teresa has an unique ability to earn appropriate adjectives. Today’s description is immature and narcissistic.
Can not Alex just summarize his own aspiration with regard to his style without Teresa thinking it about her?
Can not Alex just summarize a particular past experience of being involved in appropriating and finance he intends to apply in his job as counselor without her thinking it is a slam at her?
For her to claim this is about her, she is both admitting they are legitimate charges against her and she is a spoiled child who doesn’t like hearing she isn’t perfect.
Just when you think Teresa can’t make herself look tinier, she surprises you, which is quite a skill.
Awkward looking photos.
Steely= Always the victim