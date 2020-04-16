SF City Council not necessarily in agreement with mayor on stay at home order. With good reason. Not everything is done by e-mail.

It sounds like there are members of the Sioux Falls City Council who are not in agreement with Mayor Paul Tenhaken that you can issue a strict (and potentially troublesome) stay at home order to keep people shut in for the next three weeks:
As confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Sioux Falls area hit nearly 1,000 this week, TenHaken formally called for new restrictions that would make it a crime for people in Sioux Falls to move about the city for reasons deemed non-essential.
and..
Among councilors, the conversation centered on what Greg Neitzert and Christine Erickson said is contradicting language in the proposal. The ordinance draft submitted for consideration says non-essential workers are not to go to work, while later a section specifically says businesses are encouraged to remain open.
and..
TenHaken said the reason that language is included is to urge businesses to find alternative means to provide goods and services without operating out of a brick-and-mortar facility.
But that explanation didn’t sway councilors.
“If you don’t have customers, and you don’t have employees, you don’t have business. Period,” Erickson said.
And Christine Erickson is extremely correct.
I look at myself. I work out of the house. I have suppliers in Sioux Falls that work in massive buildings, so social distancing isn’t just easy, it’s the norm. I work and order remotely, but there can come times where I have to pick up product. If it becomes a crime for those businesses to operate, or for me to back a truck up and load boxes as I pick them up, I’ll get my supplies elsewhere, and drive through Sioux Falls. Which means my revenue goes elsewhere, and those businesses are deprived of the income.
Frankly, when Mayor TenHaken says that they’re urging “alternative means to provide goods and services without operating out of a brick-and-mortar facility,” I’m left shaking my head because there are some goods that ONLY come out of a brick and mortar facility. It’s not like people are going to use things like a printing press in their #@% garage.
And if you can’t get product in Sioux Falls, I know I’ll just go elsewhere.
I might not be as harsh on the Mayor as my guest columnist on the topic, but Paul needs to realize that not everything can be done electronically via e-mail, and someone has to do the work. Maybe that’s not the intent of the ordinance, but if that’s the case, they’d better get much more specific, fast.
It’s not much use turning cities into police states and going overboard as you claim to be protecting society if you destroy it in the process.
Yes, there is a difference of opinion at the city council level in Sioux Falls, Brookings, Aberdeen, Watertown, etc., over how to best proceed. The unfortunate thing, however, is that the public now believes that COVID19 is not a big deal anymore because the Governor doesn’t think its a big deal anymore. The comments consistently raised at all city council meetings has been: “If this was a big deal, the Governor would issue a stay at home order, but because she hasn’t, why should we?” Very unfortunate messaging.
I think the Governor considers it with great gravity, but she also realizes that while you might want everyone to stay at home, someone still has to make the donuts.
I made the donuts (said in a very weary voice)
A real stay at home order means you are in lockdown, you leave for nothing for a period of time. No need to have a fake stay at home order that does nothing because people need to leave to buy things etc, which requires employees to be present so people will be out working and interacting anyway.
Outside of Smithfield, our state is absolutely a success story and why a stay at home order statewide isn’t needed and won’t be effective. Mayor Paul knows the rules in his city. They should have been proactive and had a first reading several weeks ago so it would only take them a week to implement when something hits (if they felt it was needed). He did a poor job trying to force the governor instead of trying to take action in his own city.
Smithfield did a terrible job providing PPE, TERRIBLE and they should be held accountable. Call Jacks Links or other plants, they took drastic steps to protect staff. Paul needs to act like a leader, not a child left with no options. Why didn’t SF get on Smithfield to check on their PPE and mitigation plan?
I completely agree. Trump should have done more on the Federal level as well. The Feds should have had massive amounts of PPE warehoused along with more medical devices at the ready. Huge failure. As with Smithfield the Feds should have checked on the individual States PPE supplies and mitigation plans. Instead of acting like a leader Trump is acting like a child, per the usual.
So you are a nanny-stater? What about the states taking responsibility for themselves? Not-So-Super-Mario declined the purchase of ventilators, so is it Trump’s fault (even though he wasn’t President at the time) that the offer was rejected?
If you like centralized government go to Russia or China where you might feel more coddled.
Lol. I knew I could get someone to bite. Just replying to Anon at 12:06 who said the mayor should have checked on Smithfield’s PPE and mitigation plans. Would the mayor have been a nanny-stater then? Digging around in a private businesses affairs? What about businesses taking responsibility for themselves? You can’t have it both ways; saying the government (the mayor) should have done more and at the same time saying Noem’s hands-off approach is the right option.
Yet, despite what many people have been lead to believe, South Dakota currently has the LOWEST State Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the United States, at 0.53% (as of 4/14/2020)
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/coronavirus/country/united-states/
As reported by KELO news, 95% of all postive cases are in Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties, as of 4/15/2020.
Who is leading people to believe the SD death rate from Covid is higher? Is someone out there publishing fake death rates?
CFR is seldom, if ever mentioned, as the headlines focus on increasing case rates (which obviously continue to rise as more people are tested).
If Smithfield is going to pay workers their wages for 2 weeks, that should have been contingent on those workers and their families staying home for the 2 weeks. If someone is tested positive, anyone who knowingly has been in contact with that person should have the common sense to do just that. Unfortunately it seems there is a lack of common sense on this issue. Such as the people who are going to the river fishing because they are laid off from Smithfield!!! Sorry people, the Mayor is trying to close the barn door after the horses are out.
Bingo
If anyone needs a list of Paul TenHaken being intentionally deceitful, I ask you first to go my column. However, when Mayor TenHaken says that they’re urging “alternative means to provide goods and services without operating out of a brick-and-mortar facility,” you need to realize two things:
Paul TenHaken knows he has no authority to shut down a business without cause and the business owner exercising its rights to due process.
So, to do what he wants and skirt the law and Constitution, he is trying to use police powers to deny the business access to its employees and its customers.
TenHaken went to the Legislature asking for immunity under actions taken during this pandemic. The Legislature specifically denied TenHaken’s request. The City (and possible TenHaken) has no immunity from lawsuits and the financial consequences of damages from an unjust denial of Constitutional Rights and deprivation of their Constitutional Right to property.
I have never done something like this before, but there is a protest tomorrow at 10:00 at City Hall to voice our desire to stop this ill advised stay at home order. I am strongly considering attending.
I am strongly considering attending too. Since I don’t have a FB account there’s limited information I could find about the protest. If you know any details could you share them?
That is all of the information I have. 10:00. Friday. City Hall. 9th & Dakota?
Careful Duggar, Noem worked really hard to make protesting a crime!
When a toxin is accidentally released into the air from Smithfield (This has happen twice in the last twenty years, I believe) do the proper authorities wait two weeks to act, or do they immediately rope off the affected area?
What’s the difference here?
The first case testing positive at Smithfield was 2nd week of March or so….Mayor sat on that knowledge. He could have gone on over to that plant to watch all the mitigation (none) whistleblowers outed the problem and then the Mayor had to disclose. With Governor in the meantime more workers were being pulled off floor who were sick up to last Saturday where one if cleanup team was pulled out with 100 degrees temp. All the while contact tracing done appropriately from the beginning could have got a handle on this. Families were not mitigating and wives and kids of Smithfield employees were moving throughout the community for a very long time Now we have full community spread thanks to a Mayor who can think of no other way than to further restrict the city. Put stay at home order on Smithfield employees.
We are not a nanny-state government. Smithfield is a private business and was rightly left alone to deal with this. Now all the worried, doomsday more government is needed people want more intervention in our daily lives. The city should just encourage social distancing and stay out of our lives and let the virus take its course through the state population. The strong will survive and our liberty will remain intact.
Yup https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/post/how-one-city-mayor-forced-pork-giant-close-its-virus-stricken-plant#stream/0
And look at how well letting Smithfield alone to deal with it went. You are disconnected from reality.
I sent an e-mail to the at large members of the council and my district council member urging them to vote no on this proposal. If one looks at the numbers involved, it is obvious that further intrusive actions are not needed.
Mayor Tenhaken is panicking instead of leading. He has already said he has to choose between our rights and our safety. There should be no choice here. Our rights trump the concern for safety. As adults we can figure out how to keep safe.
#PanickyPaul
It’s not just Smithfield. It’s Wal Mart and Lewis and OReilly and gas stations and daycares and nursing homes and soon to be more and more and more. We’re just over 1,000 now, we’ll be at 50,000 before we know it. Remember, testing numbers are a week behind. I still think Noem will reverse course on this in less than a month and issue some orders with teeth.
As more people get tested, the number of cases will obviously rise. The purpose of “flattening the curve” is to avoid overwhelming medical resources, but it won’t stop the ultimate spread of the disease. Those currently being tested are those that are either sick enough to be suspected cases, or those who are known to have been exposed to active cases, making them the most likely to test positive.
The important data are the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) and number of current hospitalizations. Thus far, South Dakota has the lowest CFR in the nation at 0.53% (as of 4/14/2020) & has only had 55 total hospitalizations since the virus was first confirmed in the state. As more people have been tested, the CFR has declined and total hospitalizations are at roughly 5% of positive cases. Both numbers are likely to continue declining, as testing becomes more widespread.
Whoops, I meant to say the CFR and PERCENTAGE of hospitalizations are likely to decline. Obviously, the total number of hospitalizations will rise, as total number of positive cases rise. (Need more coffee).
This is Smithsfield’s problem and personally I believe going forward if a business knowingly or negligently allows people to work without testing during public health emergencies they should be held accountable. Even if you are considered an “essential business” that should not mean you can carry on without taking drastic measures. I hope we learn from mistakes here and I don’t think it’s fair to criticize either the mayor or governor. We do care more about liberties more than most even in the face of pandemics but if 10 percent of the population doesn’t take responsibility resulting in community spread what do you do? Even if you think this is all over blown and we get something much worse when do you cross the line to allow the government to make everyone stay home? There is an argument for both sides and I think it’s a good litmus test for all of our elected officials to take in this upcoming election.