SF Mayor Paul TenHaken’s advice to legislators – quit banning books, and stay out of culture wars

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken recently had some good advice to the legislators who will be meeting in January to focus on actually governing. Instead of devoting their time to expanding the nanny state:

When responding to a question about one thing the city as the whole would want from the state Legislature in the next upcoming session, TenHaken said he’d like to see state lawmakers stay out of “culture war issues.”

and..

“We’re in a divisive time right now. Politics is gross and people are mad,” TenHaken said. “How do we put just put some of that anger aside, culture issues aside, what’s the basic tackling and blocking we have to do to keep up with a city growing 5-6,000 people year. Keeping a couple books out of our library is not high on our priority list.”