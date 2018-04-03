Shantel Krebs for Congress posts commercial with endorsement, snake handling

From Facebook, Shantel Krebs posts a TV Commercial with an endorsement from ‘Johnny B’ from Reptile Gardens, which talks about her handling snakes:

It’s a beautifully filmed commercial…. but. I hate to bring it up, but John Brockelsby is a registered Democrat. While it would be a good general election commercial, I’m not sure how being endorsed by a Democrat benefits Shantel in the Republican Primary.

