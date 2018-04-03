Shantel Krebs for Congress posts commercial with endorsement, snake handling

From Facebook, Shantel Krebs posts a TV Commercial with an endorsement from ‘Johnny B’ from Reptile Gardens, which talks about her handling snakes:
It’s a beautifully filmed commercial…. but. I hate to bring it up, but John Brockelsby is a registered Democrat. While it would be a good general election commercial, I’m not sure how being endorsed by a Democrat benefits Shantel in the Republican Primary.
Better commercial than the Dusty one…but are all these house candidates going for bizarre and cute little catch phrases…
Also too gimmicky…
In a three-way race with the election only two months out, distinguishing oneself with an attention-grabbing ad that’s a little bizarre is probably a very smart approach.
Genius! Very cute and likable.
Tapio will come off as a jerk if Krebs and Dusty are really likable.
Krebs is winning this election.
Said no one but her husband. This ad had more snake than Shantel.
Yes, too gimmicky. It’s also not “her.” This isn’t Shantel.
I thought we wanted to “Clean the Swamp” and not just handle its creatures….
I thought Dusty’s commercial was bad but in typical Shantel fashion not to be outdone she puts out this goofy thing.
Meh
So many inappropriate jokes. So little time.
I predict this will be the only political commercial this year where someone declares they taught the candidate “how to wrangle a snake.”
Just keep Chad Haber and Annette Bosworth away from the alternative-party conventions.
I am waiting for a commercial where Dusty comes out onto a stage wearing Marty’s shorts and handling a snake….. Now, that would be a commercial…. Oh, and maybe he could ride onto the stage with Kristi’s horse too…
So I had my secretary watch both this ad and Dusty’s ad…she hated this one…dusty one was ok, but not great…she liked self deprecating humor in Dusty’s but thought this one was weird.
Always good to get the perspective of someone who does not tune in as much as I do.
She’s barely in the ad. This would make sense if Johnny B was running for Congress.
good point
It also doesn’t tell you anything about Shantel. The only actual statement is that she supports Tourism. Watch it again. She is spending hundreds of thousands to boost Johnny B’s name recognition and tell us that she, like literally every politician, supports tourism.
The point is obviously more about DC.
It’s unfortunate that the creators didn’t feel the need to explain that she shot a snake.
I bet this video goes viral on social media and everyone will talk about it to her on the campaign trail. It’s a clever idea and engaged people in a light way that isn’t so political. Really great idea.
And they should have had shantel say something. I agree with those who think it’s too much Johnny B and not enough candidate.
But I think it’s the cleverest ad of the cycle and will give her lots of name id with the public.
What in the world is clever about this? Just that there is a snake in it?
Shantel isn’t a biker.
She isn’t a snake person.
These endorsement web videos she’s put out don’t click because they don’t connect with a key characteristic of the candidate. There’s not a hook to hang the “cute” onto.
This is not going to go viral. It’s trying too hard.
I think there is also a “snake” joke in here somewhere with first Dusty and Shantel shot a snake, now she is handling one….
Don’t care for either of the Congressional ads today. They are trying to be too cute I would say. Dusty delivers his script well but it’s just sort of an odd ad – full Dusty is just strange. And this snake ad is not what I would have done as an intro ad – or did I miss her intro ad? I really though Shantel had an opportunity after I saw full Dusty but I think neither gained points with the ads put out today.
She can handle a snake, but can she castrate one?
Ask Mitch.
This is one of the worst political ads I’ve ever seen. I guess this is what out-of-state advisers get you.
It’s still slightly better than Dusty’s train wreck.
This is a really great ad! I didn’t even realize Johnny B was running! But whose that woman at the end?
Isn’t this the same point Dusty made in his snake video like 6 months ago? There are snakes in DC and I can handle them?
This isn’t even the best snake-themed campaign video of the cycle.
Vote Johnny B June 5th 2018!
I highly doubt this is actually a TV commercial. Looks like an online endorsement video to me and if that’s the case it’s great. Not sure if it’s a TV commercial because the candidate isn’t in it very much.
It’s exactly 30 seconds long. Likely means it is meant for TV. If it was online only the length wouldn’t need to be so precise.
Well her biker ad was also 30 seconds and I didn’t see that on TV but what the heck to I know.
In a week or two let’s see how many views dusty has on Facebook and how many shantel has. Then we will know if either are a hit.
Krebs is getting bad advice. The first commercials should be her talking about herself and her background as an introduction to voters. This commercial is odd and doesn’t engage the voters.
Tapio needs to make a pro Trump commercial before Krebs.
Tapio is toast.