Should using cocaine and meth no longer be a felony?

A committee hearing was held yesterday where reducing the degree of crime for ingesting drugs such as cocaine and meth from a felony to a misdemeanor. And there seems to be two distinctly different trains of thought:
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said changing ingestion to a misdemeanor would be “disastrous” for the state.
It would make prosecutions more difficult and push the costs onto the counties, according to Ravnsborg. He wants legislators to consider options such as “stair stepping” presumptive probation and creating incentives for working with law enforcement.
and…
Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, questioned why South Dakota feels the need to be the only state that charges people with a felony for ingesting a controlled substance. He pointed out that more than half of the female prisoners and nearly half of male prisoners serving time for ingestion are Native American.
Actually, I think the AG’s approach for incentives for users in working with law enforcement to take their suppliers off the street makes a lot of sense.
Your thoughts?
Ingestion laws do more harm than good. We are the only state left with one on the books. That also contributes to SD having the highest incarceration rate in the US. We can’t punish addicts out of addiction.
Snitches get stitches. You’re better off reducing demand than supply. A great way to create a repeat offender is to ruin their job prospects with a felony. But maybe that’s the end goal.
The title of this post is somewhat misleading. Ingestion statutes don’t criminalize use, but rather criminalize the possession of substances because the substance is found in the body. Yes – one would have to “use” to get to that point. Our legislature has deemed that possessing the chemical makeup of a narcotic in ones system is equivalent to possessing the actual substance itself. There is already a misdemeanor ingestion statute on the books which captures substances such as air duster, marijuana, etc.
Hypothetically – anyone who travels to CO or WA, uses marijuana, which is legal in those states, travels back and is in within the state of SD, is technically committing a crime. I believe the ingestion statues are flawed because they technically cannot prove where the actual crime took place i.e. where someone ingested the drug. For instance, someone driving back from vacation in CO who drives all across SD to get home would be technically liable to each county they travel through.
“Disastrous” is adding a felony charge to someone who is already at rock bottom so they have little hope of ever climbing out of the hole. Felonies should be reserved for criminals who actually victimize others. No victim, no crime.
Ravnsborg’s making, at least according to the article’s paraphrase (no quotation marks, I wonder what his actual words were), a vacuous argument that I see police and prosecutors lobbying the legislature use all too often: “if you change the law we won’t be able keep enforcing the old law anymore”. Duh, and so what?
His suggestion – to use the criminal charge to get small-time guys to “roll” their suppliers – is something they could be doing right now. To what extent are they, and how well is it working?
From the numbers, it seems like they are throwing a bunch of the small fish in prison and not getting to the big fish.
