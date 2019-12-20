Sioux Falls attorney, Paul Bengford, announces candidacy for Minnehaha County State’s Attorney

Sioux Falls, SD – December 19, 2019 – A 27-year veteran attorney and prosecutor, Paul Bengford, is applying for the vacant Minnehaha County State’s Attorney position via campaign and application.

Bengford, who has served as Bennett County State’s Attorney, Pennington County Prosecuting Attorney, and Minnehaha County Deputy State’s Attorney for ten years, currently is an Assistant Sioux Falls City Attorney.

“I am prepared to clean up the mess in the State’s Attorney’s Office,” Bengford said, “using my 27 years’ experience, leadership, and legal skills.”

Bengford will announce his candidacy from his kitchen table via live Facebook broadcast this evening at about 7:00 p.m.

Paul is uniquely qualified to be our new Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, as he’s tried 88 jury trials. “In addition, my experience in civil and administrative law is extensive, and is a key requirement for an efficient and effective state’s attorney,” stated Bengford.

Though officially announcing his campaign this evening, Bengford is also applying to fill the vacant position in the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office for the current term.

As an active member of our community, Paul has spent much time as a volunteer. Paul’s wife of 21 years is Stephanie Bengford. Stephanie is an assistant United States Attorney.

Paul and Stephanie have three daughters, one at Creighton and two younger girls in school. Paul spends time with his daughter’s sports activities, including volleyball, basketball, track, soccer, and softball.

The Bengford family are active members of St. Mary Catholic Parish, where Paul serves as a lector and usher.

