Sioux Falls Business Journal: Lawrence & Schiller changes hands; Micah Aberson new owner

Sioux Falls Business Journal has the announcement that’s been lurking out there for the last few weeks; that Micah Aberson has bought out and taken over the Lawrence & Schiller Ad agency:

Micah Aberson, who began as an intern at L&S, is now the advertising and marketing agency’s new CEO.

Aberson began the role today, marking a return to the firm almost one decade to the month since he left for a role at Sanford Health, where he ultimately served as executive vice president.

He then went on to serve as president of Mammoth Sports Construction and most recently as president of Cambria.

In addition to Aberson’s new role, longtime L&S leader Laura Mitchell has been promoted to president and chief operating officer — a new role for the firm. She too began as an intern before being hired after graduation from South Dakota State University in 2006 as an account coordinator.

and..

The leadership team remains in place:

Ryan Budmayr, vice president of public relations and business development.

Ryan Gardner, vice president of finance.

Jamie Hegge, vice president of client service.

Kristy Laue, vice president of creative.

In 2026, L&S will mark 50 years since its founding by Lawrence’s brother Craig and Paul Schiller.