Sioux Falls City Councilman Barranco to seek Republican Nomination for State Auditor

Sioux Falls City Councilman David Barranco announced this morning he is seeking to become South Dakota’s next State Auditor. Since a landslide 2022 electoral victory, Barranco has represented Southeast Sioux Falls, among the state’s fastest-growing and most successful regions.

Three times, Barranco has been elected unanimously to serve as Audit Committee Chair, and he is proud to have presided over an unprecedented three straight “A+” financial audits. Asked to summarize his accomplishments in that role, David said: “We increased the number of audits performed and simultaneously reduced total dollars spent. We found ways to cooperate with the city, increasing financial security while improving systemic efficiency. We devised sustainable innovations to uplift working families without imposing new taxes. In short, we got more for less and our credit rating improved.”

An attorney with 28 years’ experience, Councilman Barranco graduated from the University of Texas’ Law School and Plan II Honors Program. His wife, Catherine, is the Teenage Republican’s statewide adviser and a past president of the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women. David and Catherine are blessed with two sons: Christopher (13) and William (10).

Known in political circles as a thoughtful, fiscally conservative problem solver, David is humbled to enjoy the support of many prominent South Dakotans, ranging from elected officials to business leaders to hardworking grassroots activists.

“We’re profoundly thankful for the great men and women who’ve pledged to back this effort, and we look forward to sharing more details soon.”