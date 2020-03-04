Sioux Falls City Councilor Theresa Stehly throws gasoline on question over newsletter & paid advertisment expenditures.

Remember when the “Theresa Stehly blocks people on Facebook” story broke a few months back? And just when it had moved through the news cycle, she couldn’t resist throwing some gasoline on the issue, so it would hang around another couple of days.

Of course, Sioux Falls City Councilor Stehly is back throwing gasoline on an issue again.

After I wrote a post questioning why multiple paid advertisements she did were not part of her campaign finance disclosure statement, the Argus Leader did a story on it.

As part of that story, Stehly had to begrudgingly concede there were some website expenses she didn’t disclose, and indicated she would be amending her erroneous report to add the omission. But not for any of the paid advertisements or mailers she sent (or the attack robocall), because she claimed they “were intended to keep her constituents apprised of city happenings, not to better position herself for reelection.”

Ok… So that’s her position, and she was going to stick to it, despite Sioux Falls City ordinance noting (emphasis added):

§ 38.005 PERSONS AND ENTITIES REQUIRED TO SUBMIT CAMPAIGN FINANCE DISCLOSURES; TIME FOR SUBMISSION.

(a) A campaign finance disclosure whose contents are specified by state law shall be signed and submitted to the city clerk’s office by the treasurer of every municipal candidate or candidate campaign committee, municipal or nonmunicipal political action committee, municipal ballot question committee, and municipal public office holder pertaining to city elections. Any statement pursuant to this section shall be consecutive and shall cover contributions and expenditures since the last statement submitted.

And nevermind the statement in her most recent newsletter talking about the election…

Nope. Nevermind… Her newsletters have nothing to do with running for office at all. nothing at all....

So, Theresa took the position she certainly doesn’t have to report anything to the public on all that folderol. And that was that…

But then a funny thing just happened today.. Theresa figuratively went out to her shed and got the old gas can, so once again, she could fire that flame that had died down back up into a roaring blaze:

However, City Clerk Tom Greco and City Attorney Stacy Kooistra have declined to clear up the matter by offering their interpretations of campaign finance rules as it relates to political communications for office holders and candidates. Instead, it’s the Sioux Falls Board of Ethics that would need to provide a ruling under city charter, Kooistra said. and… That’s the same answer Stehly got. But rather than wait for someone to file a formal complaint, Stehly is asking for an advisory opinion instead.

Read it all here.

So, not only has Councilwoman Stehly thrown gasoline on the story to extend it an extra few days, she’s putting it to the Sioux Falls City ethics board to ask the question as to whether she should have disclosed the hundreds if not thousands of dollars she’s spent on “the Stehly Report” showing up in shopping news paid advertisements, and 4-page tabloids distributed to the public.

And she’ll manage once again be able to inject a few more days into that story’s life.

BTW, with Stehly’s request for an opinion on all that spending do I dare mention another Sioux Falls Ordinance?

35.057 ADVISORY OPINIONS; ELECTED OFFICIALS AND CANDIDATES. …The “self-reporting” on past incidents shall not act as a bar against possible sanctions for that conduct, but may be considered in mitigation of any possible penalties otherwise imposed.

Probably not.