Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken takes to Facebook to discuss why tinkering with City Government might be a bad idea. Posted on August 26, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken was on Facebook last night to explain to voters why tinkering with the Sioux Falls city charter might not be the best idea: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Mayor Paul is wrong this time. I have backed him and voted for him but, we need stronger checks and SF is spending way too damn much money, especially going into debt on bonds, on crap we don’t need. I would actually be open to any bond over a certain thresold needs to go to a public vote. We can’t keep letting these clowns spend our money like this and the Bunker Ramp downtown was the last straw