Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken disappointed that legislature went back to culture wars

Last fall, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken had expressed that he wished that the South Dakota Legislature would focus on real issues, and not the culture war nonsense that was tending to be brought up by legislators.

“We’re in a divisive time right now. Politics is gross and people are mad,” TenHaken said. “How do we put just put some of that anger aside, culture issues aside, what’s the basic tackling and blocking we have to do to keep up with a city growing 5-6,000 people year. Keeping a couple books out of our library is not high on our priority list.” and.. TenHaken said “culture war issues” take a lot of time and the return on investment isn’t there to benefit the community.

Of course, the legislature did the opposite, and people like Rep. Bethany Soye pushed forth efforts to lock up librarians, etc.

Today in the Argus Leader, Mayor TenHaken reflected back on the failure of a legislative session we just had:

“I don’t think bills that force the hanging of Ten Commandments in school classrooms is a priority in our state right now,” TenHaken said. “As a guy who tries to live his life by the Ten Commandments and thinks it’s a fantastic, fantastic set of words to live by, I think it’s a dangerous precedent when you start saying, ‘I’m going to impose my religious values at a legislative level into my public school base.’ I think we’re kind of messing with fire a little bit there.” TenHaken bemoaned that bills regarding school lunches and public school initiatives were “quickly discounted” while legislators spent “a lot of time dealing with library issues” and not with housing, public safety and other things that the mayor said “I hear about in my office way more than some of the stuff that ate up a lot of the time in the session.” and.. “They love local control until we don’t take cash and then they want to step on local control,” TenHaken said. “And they love local control until they want to tell you when to have your elections. And they love local control until they want to tell you you can’t be a sanctuary city or whatever the topic might be.” He also said he felt there had been a lack of communication between the city and legislators, saying that he had struggled to get responses from legislators when he reached out about questions or concerns on bills.

And that was the 2025 South Dakota State Legislative session.