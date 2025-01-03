Sioux Falls Politics Facebook group shuts down after 5 years

I noticed it as I was heading over to post an item for the South Dakota Political Show podcast today. After more than 5 years of acting as a hub for area political discussion, the Sioux Falls Politics facebook group has ended operations, and gone to “Archived” status.

After being started by Sioux Falls businessman and investor Matt Paulson in 2019, the group has hung on for over 5 years with Matt and his co-moderators at the helm, and had over 2500 regular followers. Despite Matt being being busy with other things. It was always one of those places on facebook that for the politically aware on the eastern side of the state to check regularly, if not at least weekly. But as of December 3, it has gone dark, with it’s creator informing me with a wink that “he’s retired from running facebook groups.”

It’s too bad that it’s gone, but hopefully others will arise and take the opportunity to foster bi-partisan discussion about political happenings in the Sioux Empire.

Matt, thanks for giving us 5 years!