Sioux Falls School Officials say 2025 legislative session was just awful for education. And it’s only getting worse.

Not a lot of rosy reviews of the 2025 South Dakota Legislature’s performance, as aside from participants citing how South Dakota is closed for business, the Sioux Falls School District is noting today that the legislature spent their time trying to hurt schools, fight the culture wars at their expense, and failed to meet statutory obligations for funding:

School Board President Carly Reiter listed many of the school-related issues that the legislators spent “a majority of their time on” instead of discussing issues that she believed would actually help improve education in the state.

Increasing the cost for families to pay for courses offered in the high schools for college credits. “It really is going to affect low-income students more and affect their ability to continue on post high school.” Attempting several efforts to hang the Ten Commandments in all classrooms or schools. “That’s despite the fact that many legislators fail to abide by them themselves and not all students and staff are Christians.” Taking away funding to help teachers recertify in certain areas. Discussing jailing school librarians for some books that may be on shelves. Ignoring local control by requiring districts to accept cash for student activity events as many event venues only accept cards. Attempting to pass a voucher bill for families whose students homeschool or attend private schools thus taking money away from public education.



and..

“I really have to question who the legislators are showing up for at this point. I really don’t understand,” board Vice President Dawn Marie Johnson said.

and..

Business Manager Todd Vik, who had been tracking bills all session with his staff, added that state law requires a 3 percent increase in aid unless inflation was below that level. “It’s above that,” he said.

Read the entire story here at Sioux Falls Live (subscription may be required).

I was speaking with a more recently elected legislator last night who had reached out to his superintendents to try to dig down into what he hoped were solvable problems.. and just came back with more problems that the legislature ignores, not the least of which is that given our status as 49th in teacher pay in the nation, other states are coming in and recruiting our graduates away.

As was noted to me in one of a long list of problems, one was that South Dakota is experiencing a teacher/ counselor/administrator shortage. Sioux Falls had a teacher fair. Some of the people looking for teachers were from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Omaha, Minnesota. There were signing bonuses offered along with other incentives.

So, not only are we short-changing our investment into public education by idiotically trying to install slogans and 10 commandment posters on the wall, but we’re also usurping local control, failing to pay teachers, and accelerating their exodus from South Dakota. At the same time the same idiots who are trying to put up posters think they can solve the problem by taking more money from public education, and handing it off to those who are unaccountable in the education they are going to provide.

It’s not as if the legislature hasn’t tried at times. But over the last decade, we’re not just back where we started, but we’re worse off than ever:

Over the past decade, governors, legislators and local school boards have placed a high priority on raising teacher salaries in South Dakota, which have long been at or near the bottom in the nation. And over the past few years, they have succeeded, as teacher pay has risen either moderately or significantly in every public school district in South Dakota since 2017, according to state data. The average salary increase across all districts was 13.5% and as high as 20% in some districts from 2017 to 2023. But those gains have not translated into more spending power for educators, and in fact have in most cases left them further behind than they were before the pay-raise push. When inflation is factored in, the vast majority of teachers have lost net spending power over that time, and some have seen their inflation-adjusted pay drop by more than 20% between 2017 and 2023, with rural school districts often taking the biggest hits, according to a new analysis by the Dakota Institute, a nonprofit economic research organization. The overall inflationary increase from 2017 to 2023 was 24.3%, according to the website USInflationcalculator.com.

Go read this story here at SD News Watch.

Next session, instead of worrying about stupid 10 commandment posters and trying to throw librarians in jail – and I mean that as derisively as you can imagine – we should demand action on education. And that doesn’t mean stripping funds from public schools.

And maybe the legislature can actually pay attention to a real issue for once, figure out how to improve funding for education and stop the bleeding of teachers from being prepared for careers here and shipping them out of state.