Smithfield bringing home bacon to Sioux Falls. Mmmm… bacon

Sioux Falls Meat processor Smithfield is upgrading their Sioux Falls operation to meet the nation’s demand for bacon. Hot, crispy smoky bacon:

The old John Morrell and Co. plant in central Sioux Falls will get a face-lift and add 70 jobs as the current owner reacts to Americans’ hunger for bacon.

Smithfield Foods will invest $45 million in its Sioux Falls operations, according to a Thursday announcement from the company.