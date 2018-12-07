Smithfield bringing home bacon to Sioux Falls. Mmmm… bacon

Sioux Falls Meat processor Smithfield is upgrading their Sioux Falls operation to meet the nation’s demand for bacon. Hot, crispy smoky bacon:
The old John Morrell and Co. plant in central Sioux Falls will get a face-lift and add 70 jobs as the current owner reacts to Americans’ hunger for bacon.
Smithfield Foods will invest $45 million in its Sioux Falls operations, according to a Thursday announcement from the company.
This might be the ‘feel good’ story of the day!
Announcement on the heels of the news of their $50,000 fine for polluting the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
Are they able to send out the smoke created by making the bacon into the air around Sioux Falls so I can smell bacon every time I step out my front door? Can we have a public vote to force them to give us cut rate prices on those delectable strips of heaven? Are they hiring a taste tester?
The very first time I drove through Sioux City there was a kill on at IBP. I smelled bacon and went “Ummm…” Then a minute later the bacon smell turned to “bacon-processing” smell and my mood changed markedly!
Smithfield has changed a lot since the John Morrell days and even the Chiquita-owned John Morrell days. The current company has retreated from philanthropic support (e.g., Forward Sioux Falls campaigns) and lost much of its reputation as a locally involved company. Perhaps inevitable now that it’s part of a Chinese conglomerate, but the changes prompt political and philanthropic questions for the city that must be addressed.
I love the smell of the plant. It is the smell of people working, farmers getting to market and people eating.
When 70 people go to work, it is always a good thing. By definition, it is an improvement of their current situation (or they’d stay where they were) which is good for them, their children, and our community.
The small amount (and it is small relative to the greater benefits to our economy) of the lost donations is a focus on the small picture. There are 70 families who are going to get an improvement in their lives.
Plus, money can’t buy you happiness. But, money can buy you bacon which is close. (stole that from a meme). My favorite meme is a picture of a refrigerator filled with bacon plus two quarts of orange juice and it has the banner “Who needs that much orange juice.”