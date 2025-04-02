So, does Representative Dylan Jordan actually live in his mom’s basement? Down the rabbit hole..

Does Republican State Representative Dylan Jordan actually live in his mom’s basement as some might say in jest? Well, that’s an interesting question that took me farther down the rabbit hole than I might have expected. And it brought up questions that weren’t there yesterday.

How did we start this? Yesterday, a new Facebook group from the state director of the free-dumb caucus popped up opposing chem trails, and inviting people to support their effort to “obligate the National Guard to shoot down these poison pushing planes.”

Given the fact that it is a nutty conspiracy theory, OF COURSE some of South Dakota’s worst legislators signed up in support of shooting down planes, adding their noise to the static. Representatives Barbei Schaefbauer, Logan Manhart, and Dylan Jordan could not wait to support commanding the National Guard to shoot down planes over American soil.

Some time after that, over in SDWC’s accompanying social media on Facebook, these legislators whined about actually being noticed for wanting to shoot down airplanes.

I did see Representative Jordan made the point to make a statement that he doesn’t live with mom, as well as his objection to being written about. For the record, I don’t pick the people. Sometimes when writing about topics, public people get mentioned. Some are mentioned for being remarkable in service to their constituents and South Dakota. And some find themselves mentioned because they are remarkably awful. I think you can guess which group Rep. Jordan finds himself in.

I certainly would not want Rep. Jordan to be portrayed inaccurately on this website, so I set upon my task to verify that he does not – in fact – live with his mom. So, how do we fact-check this?

I first went to his legislative contact information, which is a PO Box in Clear Lake. No good. I’m not sure his vest would fit in there, much less his ability to reside in a tiny postal space. So, I went to one of the more overlooked documents that legislators file – his 2025 Statement of Financial Interest form.

Ok.. this document that he filled out and signed has a physical address in Clear Lake. Not a lot of information about that property, but public records on-line seem to show a Jordan relative or 2 living there, as if he could possibly residing there with family.

But wait a minute.. As Senator Arch Beal would say “Whoa, Whoa, Whoa!” There are other links on-line that claim that he resides elsewhere. In Watertown, specifically:

So, this site and another one or two claim that his current home address is 824 5th Ave NW in Watertown. And according to them, the Clear Lake address is a past address.

Hmm.. That’s interesting that this website makes this claim. Why? Because Clear Lake is a different county. And the Watertown address is an entirely different legislative district. And again, several relatives residing there. If we’re to believe the website… how is he Representing District 4 when this address is in District 5?

To try to be doubly sure, referring back to that Statement of Financial Interest Rep. Jordan signed, I dug into the business Representative Jordan says he owns, “Jordan River Entertainment,” which he maintains a Facebook page for and regularly posts to:

.. Jordan River Entertainment LLC which under the Intro notes is located in Watertown, SD. The same Watertown those websites say his home is in.

Is this is separate storefront in Watertown? What do business registration records say? Those are public documents. According to the Secretary of State, here’s what records are on file for Rep. Jordan’s DJ Business:

The records on file with the state say that Jordan River Entertainment LLC uses that same residence of a little house located at 824 5th Ave NW in Watertown. Where those websites say he lives. But it also says that his LLC – his corporation – was dissolved/revoked in 2023:

Dylan Jordan Corporation Dissolution by Pat Powers on Scribd

Despite the fact that State Representative Jordan is maintaining a Facebook presence for his business calling it an LLC, the Secretary of State is saying it was dissolved nearly 2 years ago?

That information with the Watertown address could be a little stale.. But, at the time, there’s that Watertown address again. I can’t pull a current fictitious filing from the SOS on this one to show a current filing as it doesn’t exist on the SOS system. (Technically, he could legally run it as a DBA just based on his surname being there.)

Ultimately, have we verified Representative Jordan’s claim on facebook that he isn’t living in his mom’s basement?

Those websites do show other Jordans living in both locations, with one of the residences in District 4, and the other being in District 5. Corporate records aren’t any help, as the business facebook page he appears to be operating had it’s corporate charter dissolved 2 years ago, and no further public records seem to be out there.

I would venture that while it raises questions, you can’t always believe everything you read on the internet, so we’ll leave it at that.

If only there there were legislators concerned with finding out if people physically reside at the place they are registered to vote.

That could come in useful, I suppose.